Lukaku reveals he rejected Juventus to stay at Everton

Romelu Lukaku has revealed he could have joined Juventus in the summer but opted to stay at Everton.

Chelsea are understood to have tried to re-sign Lukaku, who Everton reportedly valued at £75million.

The Belgium international admits he is unhappy without European football and suggests he could still leave Goodison Park next summer.

“It stings a little [not being in Europe], but I’m someone who believes that everything happens for a reason,” Lukaku said in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad.

“Otherwise I would have gone to Juventus instead of staying at Everton. But I opted for Everton because it was too early for Italy and I have not done badly here.

“Now we have a new coach and it is completely different than with Mr [Roberto] Martinez, but I think we can make progress under Ronald Koeman. It may be the last step and then look further.

“I knew of the interest of a few clubs, it was quickly very clear that Everton would not let me go. It was important to me that I remained calm, and I did.

“I said to myself that I will do my best and who knows what will happen in the future.”