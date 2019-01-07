Lukaku reveals key thing Solskjaer has coached him to do

Romelu Lukaku has revealed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting the best out of the Belgian striker.

The Manchester United man has had a difficult season and fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho, but now slowly he looks to be getting his form back under Solskjaer.

Lukaku, often criticised for his lack of movement, made an instant impact off the bench to score against Newcastle and started the 2-0 FA Cup win over Reading, scoring in the process and the 25-year-old striker says former forward Solskjaer is helping him improve his game.

Lukaku, who now has three goals in thee games after returning from compassionate leave, said: “He talks to me all the time – and I like that.

“He plays in a way that I like to play, and also the rest of the team. He wants us to win, we want to win and we are just enjoying our football right now.

“He’s given me a lot of advice. Movement-wise, and stuff like that, but obviously he knows the type of striker that I am.

“I think from the first day when I came back in, he did a total analysis of my game and I was really surprised and he helped me a lot. I am looking forward to keeping on working with him.”

Lukaku, who has nine goals from 14 starts this season, has said that Solskjaer has instructed the former Chelsea man to “face the goal” more and helped Lukaku with his movement.

“He really wants me to face the goal, because he knows that when I am facing goal that is when I am at my most dangerous, my best, moving off the shoulder of the defenders and stuff like that,” added Lukaku, as cited in the Daily Star.

“But also to try to stay on the move all the time and the work that we have been doing over the last couple of weeks is good. I want to improve my game.”