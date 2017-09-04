Lukaku sets Man Utd title aim; does not fear Zlatan competition

Romelu Lukaku has laid his cards on the table and has set Manchester United the goal of winning the Premier League title this season.

The £75million summer signing from Everton has started in brilliant form for Jose Mourinho’s side, having netted three times in his first three matches for the club.

However, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic soon returning to the club, competition for places will be tougher than ever in United’s attack.

Lukaku, nonetheless, welcomes the arrival of the Swede and reckons it can help United achieve their aim of winning the title.

“I said to Zlatan I hoped he would be back. We need his personality,” he said while on international duty with Belgium.

“He will bring many qualities to the team, and help us in our goal of winning the title.

“I don’t fear the competition as a striker, or Zlatan. Things are going really well for me at United. The pre-season was good and it helped knowing a lot of the players before arriving.”