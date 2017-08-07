Lukaku sets out Man Utd aims and reveals Mourinho ambitions

Romelu Lukaku has told supporters that Jose Mourinho is doing everything he can to take Manchester United back to the summit of English football.

Lukaku joined the club in a £75million deal from Everton earlier this summer and has made an early impact with some impressive outings in pre-season.

United open their Premier League campaign against West Ham on Sunday and Lukaku is confident in the direction the club is heading.

“The club is in a rebuilding process and the manager is doing the right things to take the club back to where it belongs,” Lukaku told the Manchester Evening News.

“That’s the exciting part. He’s a manager to help us win trophies.”

Lukaku scored 71 goals in 133 appearances during his time at Everton, but the player is on a personal mission to better his game at Old Trafford.

He added: “I just want to improve constantly. I don’t want to have time to be complacent.

“The club is there to help me, but I’m a team player and I want to win trophies. That’s the most important thing – trophies before everything.

“I want to become better every single day and work as hard as I can. If you play for a big club, then you have to act like a big player and perform, week-in, week-out.

“Being at United, you have to challenge for every cup and title there is. That’s what I want and why I’m here to help the team perform.

“I’m not going to talk too much, I’m going to perform on the pitch and do whatever it takes to win.”