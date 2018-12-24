Lukaku should be nowhere near this Solskjaer-led Man Utd team

Manchester United fans react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s impressive first game in charge and don’t see how Romelu Lukaku fits into the caretaker boss’ line-up, in Your Says of the Day.

ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC

Brilliant performance – best in years

Five goals – most in years

We are such a fortunate club to have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A true Manchester United legend.

I will say one thing: Obviously we need to be realistic and not expect too much just because of one match now.

But it was so great to watch the match. Amazing football at times. And you could see how much the players enjoyed it as well.

Thank you so, so much

Ole Ole Ole

CR

Well, well we notch 5 goals in a PL game for the first time in over 5 years and it only takes Ole one game to do it, he always did know how to make a difference from the bench!.

Only got the reports and the stats to go off but it seems that the scoreline could easily have been higher, which is a great sign despite an obviously weak opponent but no matter because a win of any sort was imperative for Ole’s first game and I’ll bet he’s like a dog with two d**** tonight, and rightly so.

Let’s win these next few games and see where it takes us to when we play Spurs in mid January because Chelsea are starting to show signs of slipping so top 4 may still be a possibility, albeit still a remote one.

Blacky

How refreshing it is to hear a Manchester United manager being humble and praising others around him. A managers job is to find ways to get the best out of his players and I think Solskjærs attitude will only boost the players confidence and make them more comfortable expressing themselves on the pith rather than on social media.

Van Gaal and Mourinho both took all the credit themselves when winning while throwing players under the bus when losing.

roygbiv

The front 3 interchanged really well, obviously not on the level off Ronaldo, Tevez and Rooney but it’s hard to play against. Was similar to the scouse front 3, no way can Lukaku play in this system. His first touch is s***, he can’t work the channels, stamina is average and the front 3 were tracking back like animals today, Lukaku doesn’t have this in his locker.

Linderloff was bringing the ball out from the back, he made runs into the opposition box, was brilliant not seeing Jose on the side telling the players to get back in their own f****** half.

mufc

statement made by the players today lads. They didn’t pull themselves up surprise surprise. Expect more of the same. Mourinho no doubt would have known that the form would turn and there’d be a bounce. You sort of wonder which club would take him on from here. He is poison.

chelsea1967

Woke up this morning feeling fine,

Had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on my mind…

Manthistle

I was excited for the first time in many years.

Shame that we dont have players like Miki still with us,i guess Ole would have liked him.

Zico

First time in a long time I actually stood up to cheer a Utd goal when Martial scored yesterday. Vintage Utd

Manthistle

I’ve been looking at the fixtures and dare I say we could be right in the mix for top 4 ,if we can kick on from here.

united_we_win