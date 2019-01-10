Marcus Rashford has reportedly been told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is now Manchester United’s No 1 striker at the club.

The homegrown star saw his career stall at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho after finding himself in and out of the side and often used in a wide-attacking role.

But he’s enjoyed a new lease of life under the Norwegian caretaker manager – and it’s little wonder Rashford is reportedly one of a band of United stars who want Solskjaer to take the job on a permanent basis.

And while Lukaku has also appeared to have rediscovered his spark after an early-season blip with both players scoring three times in the five games Solskjaer has overseen, it seems 21-year-old Rashford is the club’s preferred choice as their central striker.

The Daily Star claims that Solskjaer has made it clear during United’s warm weather trip to Dubai to Rashford that the No.9 role is his to lose after a string of impressive displays.

The report continues by saying ‘the news is a blow’ to Lukaku as he ‘regarded himself as the club’s star striker’; the Belgium has already explained how his game has improved under Solskjaer.

Lukaku made only his first start under Solskjaer against Reading in the FA Cup, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win, but is expected to be back on the bench for the Red Devils’ trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Rashford is ‘determined’ to make the most of his chance after Mourinho used him mainly as a winger during his spell in charge.

