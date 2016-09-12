Lukaku unhappy after Everton refuse to pay for private jet

Romelu Lukaku is unhappy with Everton after the club refused to pay for the striker’s private jet back from international duty.

Striker Lukaku and winger Kevin Mirallas were among a group of Belgium players based in the north-west of England to hire a private jet to return from Cyprus.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Burnley all paid the £6,500 cost per player, with the quartet of clubs facing fixtures on Saturday.

However Everton, who travel to Sunderland on Monday night, told their players they would not pay.

The report quotes a source as saying: “The Belgium players at clubs in the north-west organised a private jet to fly them home from Cyprus, to get back quicker.

“All the other clubs agreed to pay the £6,500 cost for their players, and Lukaku wasn’t happy when Everton told him they wouldn’t pay.

“Mirallas was in the same position, and the two of them ended up paying for the flights themselves.”