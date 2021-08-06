Lukaku warned of ill-fated Chelsea move as serious doubt cast on transfer

Former Italy star Antonio Cassano has questioned Romelu Lukaku’s reported motives for seeking a mammoth transfer to Chelsea.

Following several months linking the Blues with Erling Haaland, Inter striker Lukaku has become their top target. The London club have reportedly had a player-plus-cash offer involving Marcos Alonso rejected. However, Chelsea reportedly plan to make a new bid which could be worth over £100million.

Furthermore, Lukaku has reportedly told Inter that he wants the club to accept such a proposal.

In doing so, he would be making a return to Chelsea, after his previous – albeit unsuccessful – spell at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about the potential transfer fee involved, ex-Inter man Cassano cast doubt on whether Lukaku should be making the move back to London.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, he said on Twitch: “If the figures are those, I will personally take him there.

“But then I want to understand some of the circumstances, in England, he had two very bad experiences, a good one with Everton, and he returns there.

“I ask a question: at Inter, he gets 8 million [euros]; at Chelsea, they offer him 14 million [euros], according to what I read.

“You come back to a team that didn’t appreciate you, so I ask: are you going for the money?”

August 5 Transfer Chatter - Lukaku deal all but done, Grealish in, Bernardo Silva out and Villa find Grealish replacement Romelu Lukaku's deal to Chelsea is all but done, signing Jack Grealish could signal the end for one Manchester City midfielder and Villa have already found the replacement for their departing captain, all in today's transfer chatter.

Lukaku moved to Chelsea from Anderlecht in his native Belgium in the summer of 2011.

In the three years before he transferred permanently to Everton, though, he only made 15 first-team outings.

Instead, he made his mark as a Premier League striker at West Brom and Goodison Park. He continued his impressive trajectory with the Toffees, leading to a move to Manchester United in 2017.

Inter then came calling in 2019 and he has flourished similarly in Italy, scoring 64 goals in 95 games.

Chelsea man has transfer interest

Amid the chase to bring Lukaku back to London and aid a Premier League title push, Chelsea are also looking to offload players this summer.

Centre-back Kurt Zouma is one, despite his impressive campaign at Stamford Bridge last season.

Sevilla have had interest in him for some time, amid doubts over Chelsea target Jules Kounde’s future.

However, another Spanish club now have eyes on Zouma, the latest reports claim.