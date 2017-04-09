Lukaku: “We want to fight against Man Utd and Arsenal”

Romelu Lukaku has challenged Everton to keep pace with Manchester United and Arsenal in the closing weeks of the Premier League season.

The Belgian was at the double as Everton beat Leicester City 4-2 on Sunday in a thriller at Goodison Park.

The win for Ronald Koeman’s men keeps their hopes of a European spot alive, and Lukaku thinks now is the time to challenge the big clubs.

“At home we have a big advantage with our fans and we are doing really well – now in away games we have to do the same,” Lukaku said to Sky Sports.

“We want to fight against Manchester United and Arsenal. We want to put them under pressure. We need to win many more games and in the upcoming tough games we will try to get a result.

“We didn’t perform [against Liverpool] and we were really disappointed. We knew from then we had to work much harder to deliver better performances. Now we have won and we have to continue.”

Ross Barkley teasing cross provided Lukaku’s opener, and the striker is enjoying the partnership they have going.

“We have played together for a long time,” said Lukaku. “In this new position he is playing he has got more freedom and can create more chances.

“As a partnership we find each other much better than in the past and hopefully we can deliver more in the upcoming games.”

Barkley was pleased to see Everton get back on track with four points from their last two games after a tough defeat at rivals Liverpool.

“It [criticism] is to be expected,” he said. “It is the Merseyside derby and we expect more from ourselves in those big games.

“We went away and worked hard in training. We put a shift in [against United] in midweek and got the three points here which is the main thing – we showed a lot of character.

“It was entertaining. The big man [Lukaku] was on fire and we got the three points which was the main thing. We stuck at it and we knew we had a lot of players like Rom in top form at the minute and quality in the attacking areas.”