Lukaku’s agent makes huge call on striker’s Everton future

Romelu Lukaku’s agent insists the striker will soon sign a new, long-term contract at Everton.

Lukaku netted his 60th Premier League goal of the club in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton, making him their joint all-time leading scorer in PL – not bad for a player who joined on loan in 2013, before moving to the club on a permanent deal for £28million a year later.

Lukaku’s current contract expires in summer 2019, but having seen his client linked with both a return to Chelsea and a move to Juventus last summer, Mino Raiola confirmed that he would sign a new deal in the near future.

When asked by talkSPORT whether the contract was done, the agent replied: “99.99999999%.”

He continued: “We are signing a longer contract, so that is for sure the intention [to stay].

“In football, contracts are not there to be going until the end sometimes, but there is always two parties in the deal.

“If everybody thinks it is better to move on, then that will be done at that moment. But for this moment, he is signing a contract with Everton.”