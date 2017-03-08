Lukaku’s new Everton deal ‘to contain elite club exit clause’

Romelu Lukaku is set to sign a new contract worth £110,000-a-week – but could still reportedly leave Everton this summer thanks to a unique transfer clause.

The striker has agreed a five-year deal that will see him become the club’s highest earner, pocketing £6million per year.

However, the new contract doesn’t end speculation over Lukaku’s long-term future at Goodison, with the Daily Mirror reporting that the deal will also include an elite club release clause.

The Belgium international’s agent Mino Raiola has brokered the deal, which he previously said was 99.9% certain.

Last month, Raiola announced to talkSPORT that a deal was imminent, but also added fuel to the fire over a possible departure in the future.

“With Everton, we have 99.9% reached terms,” the agent said. “We know what both parties want.

“Everton is going through a transition from a club that was maybe aiming for Europa League and now they are more ambitious and maybe in the near future will go into the Champions League or maybe even win the Premier League at a certain stage.

“For sure, it is an interesting club in England.

“You need to take it one transfer window at a time. For now, we are agreeing terms and then we will see in the summer what happens and how the situation is.

“If there is an interest from both parties to move on, then we will talk with the club, but at this point we only have one objective and that is to perform as well as possible for Everton.”

The new deal’s release clause means if ‘elite clubs’ make a transfer bid, the Toffees would be unable to turn down the offer. It’s believed the clause comes into effect should a bid come in from a side who has made the last eight of this season’s Champions League.

Everton, however, will hope a strong end to the season, which could see them land European football, will be enough to convince Lukaku to remain at Goodison for longer.