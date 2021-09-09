Lukasz Fabianski has limited time left as West Ham’s number one goalkeeper following Alphonse Areola’s arrival, according to a report.

The Poland international has proved a fantastic servant for the Hammers since his 2018 arrival from Swansea. In that time, he has racked up 104 appearances, keeping 25 clean sheets. Furthermore, aside from a hip injury in 2019/20, he has proved an almost ever-present in the Premier League.

However, at 36 – and with number two Darren Randolph aged 34 – goalkeeper has become a key transfer priority.

Therefore, West Ham brought in Areola from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal with an option to buy this summer.

While Fabianksi has continued as the club’s first choice this term, though, Football Insider claims that change is afoot.

Boss David Moyes plans to phase Fabianski out – and 28-year-old Areola in – to freshen up his options.

Areola also spent last season in the Premier League with Fulham. Despite the Cottagers having the option to buy the Frenchman, their relegation ruled that out.

Furthermore, he kept nine clean sheets for the London side, one less than Fabianski last term.

Football Insider adds that Moyes will bring Areola in ‘when he is convinced he is ready’.

West Ham Transfer Review We delve into West Ham's dealings under David Moyes in the transfer window.

Fabianski may play keep up a 100 per cent appearance record this season in Saturday’s clash with Southampton. However, even if he performs well, that will not change Moyes’ mind.

The Scot is aware that all three of last season’s goalkeeping options – including 35-year-old David Martin – are all reaching the closing stages of their careers.

Areola has also made 107 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, keeping 53 clean sheets for the French giants.

Pundit warns Lingard to think

In other news, West Ham first-team coach Stuart Pearce has insisted that Jesse Lingard should think again about his future.

The 28-year-old’s career had hit a dead end at Manchester United, but he found a new lease of life with a loan spell at the Hammers last season.

He has since returned to Old Trafford, but has only played five minutes so far this season.

While a packed September schedule represents opportunities for game time, Pearce has questioned Lingard’s future.

Arsenal managers who were worse than Mikel Arteta