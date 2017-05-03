Luke Shaw “out for the season” confirms Mourinho

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is out for the season, while Juan Mata is back quick than expected, manager Jose Mourinho revealed.

Mata has made a quick return from injury, but isn’t ready to play 90 minutes yet according to the United boss.

“Mata was injured for a while but he is ready to play.

“He is experienced, he is one of the few players that has played European semi finals and finals. But the only risk is he cannot play 90 minutes but that is the risk of if he starts, does he finish. If he comes from the bench no problem for him to play. He is selected and he can perfectly make a contribution.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed that Luke Shaw’s season is over, and provided an update on another defender in Eric Bailly.

“Luke Shaw is injured – an important injury obviously but we are still waiting for one more medical opinion and for the medical department to decide what to do. He is out for the season.

“Bailly is ready to play,” he continues.

“He is the kind of personality that fights against every problem it is impossible. He is ready to play.”

Talking about the fixture against Celta Vigo, Mourinho was cautious about the threat his opponents present.

“I don’t think they are going to come to enjoy the match. If that is the case they wouldn’t have played against Bilbao and lost 3-0. They have come to win. Since the quarter finals they have played with their second teams so I think it is very clear they have come to win.”

Mourinho talked about a return to Spain, admitting he is relaxed about the prospect of playing a La Liga opponent.

“I feel great, good normal. But it is not easy. These are good teams, it could have been Sevilla or Villarreal and there is no such thing as an easy match. Both supporters are on both sides are strong.

“I feel relaxed. For the Portuguese people being in Galicia is strange because we don’t know if we are home or not!

“But I will surely enjoy the dinner but tomorrow is work, work, work.”