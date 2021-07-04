England left-back Luke Shaw has revealed he heaped praise on his new Manchester United colleague Jadon Sancho for his display against Ukraine.

Both players had starring roles as the Three Lions won 4-0 on Saturday to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals. While Harry Kane scooped UEFA’s Star of the Match award for his brace of goals, Shaw notched two assists. Meanwhile, Sancho put in a fantastic performance, despite only making his first tournament outing.

The 21-year-old offered a new threat for England, who have played Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka in the same position.

As such, he has put in a strong claim to start Wednesday’s semi-final against Denmark. The Danes beat the Czech Republic in their quarter-final tie earlier on Saturday.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Shaw opened up on his admiration for his new club colleague’s performance.

“Brilliant. I said to him after the game ‘that’s a big performance’,” Shaw said.

“He hasn’t had too much game time, he’s obviously been, not disappointed but wanting to play like everyone else.

“He’s kept his head down, he’s kept working hard and I feel like tonight he took his chance.

“He showed people why we’re buying him and of course, even though I was on the pitch, I was really impressed with his performance.”

Shaw added: ” I’m obviously looking forward to him becoming a Manchester United player and I will keep getting on to him to keep those high standards up.

“Today I was really happy and proud of his performance.”

With Sancho’s £73million Man Utd transfer from Borussia Dortmund going through during Euro 2020, Sancho told the Daily Mail that his main focus is on the Three Lions’ quest for glory.

Nevertheless, he admitted that he feels excited about to moving to Old Trafford with his international colleagues.

Sancho admits Man Utd excitement

“Yeah, Luke is a great lad,” Sancho told his own interview with talkSPORT. I always have a good relationship with him, Marcus [Rashford] and Harry [Maguire] so it’s going to be fun.”

Sancho will arrive at United having scored 38 goals and assisted 51 others in 104 Bundesliga appearances.

United’s transfer attention has now reportedly turned to centre-back, with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane a target.