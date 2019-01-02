Luke Shaw thanks Mourinho, then highlights Solskjaer approach

Luke Shaw says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s “positive” approach is completely different to that of his predecessor Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Former United forward Solskjaer has been put in control until the end of the season after the sacking of Mourinho on December 18 and he has started his reign with three straight wins.

Shaw has started all three wins against Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth after being left out of the side in Mourinho’s final four games.

The England man often came in for public criticism from the Portuguese coach and the pair’s relationship was far from harmonious.

Shaw told Sky Sports he thanked Mourinho “for what he did for the club and for me as a person and a player”, but said: “Ole has a completely different style to his way and we are adapting to that and enjoying it and that’s the main thing.

“There’s a great buzz around the place with Ole coming back in, there’s a lot of good things to look forward to.

“Ole is a really positive and friendly guy and knows this club really well as he was here for many years and he knows what the club needs. He is here for six months and it’s a massive thing for him to do an amazing job and that would be great for him.

“We all back him and want the best for him as much as he wants the best for us. We all have to work together and keep doing the right things and keep smiles on faces and keep winning matches.”

Mourinho did though hand Shaw a new five-year contract in October and the full-back is determined to keep his place in the team.

“I signed a new contract and I want to be playing every game and trying to help the team as much as possible,” added Shaw. “Hopefully I keep playing games and keep myself in the team.

“I haven’t had many injuries recently so that’s good. I need to stay fit and keep helping the team and maybe win a cup this season.

“We are not where we want to be and not where we should be, so we have a very important second half of the season. Our aim is to get back into the top four because United without Champions League isn’t good. That’s where we want to be and what we are fighting for.”