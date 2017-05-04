Man City emerge as Luke Shaw suitors as Man Utd ‘eye Hart’

Luke Shaw has reportedly emerged as a shock transfer target for Manchester City, should the England left-back leave Old Trafford this summer.

The former Southampton star has endured a rough season under Jose Mourinho, with a series of public put-downs and injuries restricting his game time.

The player was expected to underline his status as the country’s premier left-back, but if anything his standing has gone into reverse and there’s been mounting speculation he could be forced to leave the club this summer.

While Tottenham have been mooted as favourites to sign the full-back, reports in both The Sun and the Manchester Evening News suggest the player is emerging as a shock target for Pep Guardiola.

Although deals between the two clubs are few and far between – Owen Hargreaves and Carlos Tevez was the last big-name player to make the switch across Manchester – it is not unheard of.

And with speculation suggesting City outcast Joe Hart is emerging as a Mourinho should David De Gea, as expected, leave for Real Madrid, could we see a sensational double move this summer….?

Speaking about his future at the club last month, Shaw insisted he wanted to continue fighting to impress Mourinho and become a long-term fixture in the United side.

“I really do love football and I love to play on the pitch,” he said.

“I am loving it here at United, the fans are incredible and have been incredible the last couple of days for obviously what has been going on.

“But I am keeping my head up and I am going to fight to the last. I am not going to give up. I love this club and I will give everything to be here.”

However, with speculation still engulfing his future, there will be some who fear he may have played his last game for the club with Mourinho confirming on Wednesday that a foot injury would sideline him for the rest of the season.

“Luke Shaw is injured – an important injury obviously but we are still waiting for one more medical opinion and for the medical department to decide what to do. He is out for the season,” the Portuguese boss said in his press conference to preview Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.