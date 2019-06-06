Luton sign former £5m man on a free ahead of new season

Callum McManaman will officially become a Luton Town player on July 1st after his release from Wigan Athletic.

‘The Hatters are delighted to announce that terms have been agreed with Callum McManaman, who will become the first signing of the Graeme Jones era,’ Luton confirmed on their official website.

McManaman started his career at Wigan before making the move to West Brom in 2015 for £5m. It didn’t work out for him at the Hawthorns and he was sent on loan to Sheffield Wednesday. He then signed for Sunderland on a two year deal in August 2017 but returned to Wigan after just a year due to Sunderland’s relegation.

He only made 14 appearances in all competitions for Latics last season, prompting the club not to renew his contract.

McManaman previously worked with Luton boss Jones at Wigan when the he was assistant to former manager Roberto Martinez. He was named Man of the Match in the 2013 FA Cup victory under Jones as Wigan won the trophy against Manchester City against all odds.

McManaman said: “I am made up. I am looking forward to pre-season and I can’t wait now, to get back playing and enjoying myself.

“I worked with Graeme Jones for a few years at Wigan. I really enjoyed working with him and he got the best out of me, so hopefully he can do that again.”