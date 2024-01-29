Luton Town record-breaker undergoing medical with Hull City; deal set to be completed imminently

Luton Town defender Ryan Giles is currently undergoing a medical at Hull City ahead of finalising his move to the Championship club, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Tigers have agreed to a six-month loan with the Hatters, with an obligation to sign Giles permanently at the end of the season included in the deal.

Giles became Luton’s record signing when he joined the Premier League new boys from Wolves last summer.

However, the left-back has been in and out of the side under Rob Edwards so far this season due to the impressive form of Alfie Doughty.

Giles, who can play at left-back and on the left side of midfield, has made only five starts in 11 Premier League appearances this term, with his two other starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

Several Championship sides including Cardiff have been keeping tabs on Giles’ situation as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Hull have moved swiftly to tie up a deal for the 24-year-old, however, and are set to add to their signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool earlier in this window.

The full-back has enjoyed previous loan stints in the Championship at Middlesborough, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers prior to his move to Luton.

Hull see Giles as a key addition to their side as they look to maintain their push for promotion from the Championship.

Liam Rosenior’s team currently sit in eighth place in the table, just one point outside the top six.

