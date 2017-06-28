Lyon chief suggests Arsenal’s Lacazette hopes are over

Alexandre Lacazette: Has started the season in fine form

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has dealt Arsenal a massive blow over Alexandre Lacazette by stating he will not leave the Ligue 1 club this summer after all.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon this summer after scoring 127 goals in 274 appearances for the club.

Atletico Madrid appeared favourites for his signature until the LaLiga outfit were hit with a transfer ban, while Arsenal have reportedly seen a £44million bid rejected.

The Gunners, however, were still expected to seal the deal once a fee for Lacazette had been agreed, but it now seems the player has gone cold on the idea.

Aulas, in an interview with French broadcaster Canal Plus, has poured cold water over the speculation, insisting Lacazette is likely to stay at Lyon.

He said: “I do not think that Alexandre Lacazette will leave this summer.”

However, Aulas did suggest Lacazette could join Atletico when their transfer ban is lifted in January, adding “it’s possible.”

Aulas also hinted Lyon were in the market to sign France striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

He added: “I do not have anything to say about Olivier Giroud. We’re interested. Things haven’t advanced.”