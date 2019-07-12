Lyon director Juninho Pernambucano has confirmed there is a real possibility that Nabil Fekir will leave the club this summer.

Nabil Fekir looked set to sign for the Reds last summer but the moved collapsed as there were problems with the players medical.

The European champions have been linked with another move for the attacking midfielder this summer whilst AC Milan are also thought to want to bring Fekir to the San Siro.

Reports recently claimed that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Fekir this summer as Unai Emery looks for fresh creativity in his squad, though any transfer is believed to be dependant on the club’s ability to sell Mesut Ozil.

Now, Pernambucano has offered a boost to both clubs by hinting that the France international has expressed a desire to move on to a bigger club.

Juninho said: “Honestly, I think it’s going to be difficult to convince him to continue. His generation has gone away.

“It’s not a closed matter but I’m telling you the truth. We would like to keep him. For the moment, the only conceivable departure is his.

“As long as he does not leave, we will work with him as if he were going to stay.

“It’s up to him to think about it, to make a decision with his family. But the possibility that he leaves is a reality.”

