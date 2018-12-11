Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed for the first time that Nabil Fekir’s failed Liverpool switch was not solely down to a knee injury.

The France star’s proposed big-money summer move to Anfield fell through at the last minute after a long-standing knee problem became apparent during his medical.

It was also suggested, at the time, that there were problems with Fekir’s personal terms and that Liverpool simply used the knee issue to try and get a lower fee at the very last minute.

And now Aulas has explained the real reasoning behind why the deal for Fekir, who has since been linked with Real Madrid, collapsed.

“At the final moment, the three parties did not find an agreement, but not just Liverpool and Lyon, who had had an agreement,” Aulas told RMC, as translated by the Metro.

“There was a change of heart from Liverpool’s point of view, as we were in a tight situation in that Nabil was about to go to the World Cup, we decided to finish [the talks].

“Nabil at the time was ok with all of that.

“I think it (the knee injury) was one of the arguments that was used on the Liverpool side, but personally I do not think it was the real reason.”

Fekir went on to win the World Cup in Russia but has not been at his best this season, scoring just twice in Ligue 1 as Lyon currently sit fourth in the table.

Liverpool went on to spend big over the summer, bringing in the likes of Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, and currently sit top of the Premier League, unbeaten in 16 games.

