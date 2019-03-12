Lyon chief names who from Aouar, Fekir or Depay he will most likely sell

Jean-Michel Aulas has put European football’s big hitters on high alert by admitting Lyon will allow one of their star men to leave the club this summer.

The Ligue 1 side have a history of allowing their star men to leave, but only on their terms – and president Aulas insists the same rule will apply this summer.

The likes of Ferland Mendy, Tanguy Ndombele, Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir and Houssam Aouar have all been linked with possible summer exits.

Liverpool came close to signing Fekir last summer and are also thought to be keen on Aouar, while Tottenham and Manchester United are among the suitors for midfield powerhouse Ndombele.

Arsenal are also thought to be in the market for either Fekir or Aouar.

Aulas, however, admitted that keeping Fekir or Depay could prove tough and they were the stars most likely to move on.

“We will only let one player go from those solicited,” Aulas told Telefoot. “I do not know which one because there are many who have been solicited. It will take a big, big effort to try to convince Nabil, our world champion from the academy, to stay when he was almost sure he could go.

“We made a big effort to convince Nabil who is our world champion, when he was announced on the start. I’ll be honest, it’s easier for us to let go of Depay for example. Players like Houssem are programmed to leave from a big team of Lyon. After 32 years of experience, I can say that these kind of players are the future of this club.

“It’s easier, of course [to let Depay go than Aouar]. Houssem is scheduled to be part of the European Championship team which will be, for sure, playing in Lyon in the coming years. But the conditions of the offers and the desire of the players must always be taken into account. After 32 years of experience, I always know that it’s not my own desires that are chosen when it comes to transfers.”

Earlier this year, Depay suggested he would welcome future moves to Manchester City or Chelsea should the chance ever arise.