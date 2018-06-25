Lyon chief reveals how Fekir reacted to failed Liverpool switch

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has once again been talking about Nabil Fekir’s failed move to Liverpool – and hinted once again his star man could stay with the Ligue 1 club.

The France playmaker was close to a switch to Anfield, with a £53million fee agreed between the two clubs. But the the proposed deal to take the 24-year-old Merseyside was pulled over an old knee injury which showed up on the player’s medical, with the Reds subsequently trying to renegotiate a reduced fee.

Since then, Aulas has spoken regularly about Liverpool’s failure to sign his star man, first touting him as a target for Real Madrid and then on Sunday claiming Jurgen Klopp’s side could yet resurrect their interest.

With confusion still reigning over the possibility of a deal, Aulas has revealed how the player reacted to the news that a medical issue had scuppered his chances of signing for the Reds.

Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien, he said: “I spoke with Nabil Fekir the day after the night when we decided to stop negotiations with Liverpool.

“He was very calm.”

Aulas has also insisted the player could yet sign a new deal with Lyon, and added: “I immediately said to him that if he wanted to stay, we could do an extension.

“I’ve said it before, we don’t need to sell. We have the capacity to keep Fekir.

“The current plan is to let nobody leave to have the best team possible and to make signings as previously planned.”

Fekir is currently away with France at the 2018 World Cup and will hope to play an important role as he looks to help Didier Deschamps side go deep into the tournament and prove his fitness to would-be suitors.

