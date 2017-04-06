Lyon chief ‘strongly expects’ Arsenal target to leave this summer

A Lyon official has admitted the club finally expect to see star striker Alexandre Lacazette leave the club this summer, amid fresh reports linking him to Arsenal.

The striker has scored 83 goals for Lyon over the past three seasons and was the subject of a failed bid from the Gunners last term.

Arsenal are fully expected to come back in for the France hitman this term and the Ligue 1 side fear now might be the time for them to part with their prized asset.

“The departure of Alex would be very difficult for our club,” club advisor Bernard Lacombe told French radio station RMC.

“Even if we could make lots of money, he is an immense player and I do not think that we will understand the magnitude of his departure fully until it happens.

“Then, it will be a lot more difficult for us, even if we make a good decision on the replacement that would come in.

“I do not know which team he will go to.

“I hope for only one thing, that he will stay with us for another year, or two, because he is an immense player.”

Lacazette is contracted to Lyon until the summer of 2019 and is expected to cost in the region of £45million.