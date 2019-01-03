Lyon midfield star reveals why he snubbed Liverpool move in 2016

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has revealed why he opted to turn down a chance to join Liverpool in 2016.

Aouar was a teenager before he signed professional terms with Lyon and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was keen on bringing him to Anfield.

But the 20-year-old has stated that he opted to sign for the Ligue giants because they are the “club of his heart”.

Aouar has emerged as one of the top talents in the French league this season, scoring six goals in 18 appearances, and has once again been linked with a move to Liverpool – along with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona.

However, the player has now spoken about why he chose not to make the move to Merseyside over two years ago.

He said: “Before I signed my first professional contract with Lyon in July 2016, Liverpool were interested in me.

“I thought about it hard with those close to me on the decision I needed to take, what was better for my progression.

“And I opted for Lyon because it is the club of my heart and my aim was to succeed here, in my city.”

