Lyon playmaker talks up Man City move despite £36m Liverpool links

Lyon star Houssem Aouar has talked up the possibility of a move to Manchester City this summer, despite links with Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has been a standout performer for Lyon, both domestically and in the Champions League this season, contributing seven goals and four assists in over 40 appearances across all competitions.

He was outstanding in the European clashes with Manchester City, starring in a shock 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium and in the thrilling 2-2 draw at Lyon’s Olympic stadium.

Liverpool have watched Aouar this season along with Nabil Fekir and Maxwel Cornet, who says he is “flattered” by the links.

But Aouar would prefer to join City, telling Canal FC: “Wouldn’t you like to play at City? It’s a big European club, and every player has the desire to play for a big European club.

“Also, they’re coached by Guardiola, who for me is a benchmark for coaches.

“He knows everything, he sees everything before it happens and makes his teams play very well.

“That’s what I like: his way of looking at football.”

Klopp is expected to be in the market for creative midfielders this summer, despite the Reds coming close in the race for the Premier League title and being in the final of the Champions League.