Lyon president gives Arsenal hope over Lacazette transfer

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has promised “very signficant sales” this summer, amid growing claims Corentin Tolisso will move to Juventus and Alexandre Lacazette will be allowed to leave.

Arsenal saw a £30million bid for Lacazette rejected in the summer but Lyon have now indicated that they are prepared to cash in on a striker, who has netted 118 goals in 259 games for the club.

“We don’t have to do anything, but as we have a squad valued at more than €170m, there will come a time when we have to cash in on that capital,” said Aulas, who suggested that there will be “very significant sales before June 30”.

“So, as I did with Karim Benzema and Samuel Umtiti, if a player wants to leave and the offer is acceptable, we won’t stand in the way,” he said.

There is no doubt that Arsene Wenger is a long-time admirer of Lacazette, but with the French coach’s own future in doubt, it seems uncertain to suggest the Gunners could make a fresh move for the striker. West Ham were also previously linked.