Lyon president puts Memphis Depay in his place

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has hit out at some of the club’s stars, one of which is understood to be Memphis Depay, after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Monaco.

Aulas told his under performing stars told to “talk less and give much more” after Lyon fell further behind Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Sunday’s 2-0 reverse at struggling Monaco means Lyon are now 22 points behind the leaders and Aulas, via Twitter, had a pop at some of the club’s players.

Aulas tweeted: “This match shows us all the way to go to achieve all our goals.

“Some players are far below their potential.

“Those who think they can make big transfers at the end of the year are wrong, they must talk less and give much more.”

Former Man Utd forward Depay struggled against Monaco and missed a penalty, but only last month he was championing himself and eyeing a move away.

The Netherlands international is under contract at the Ligue 1 outfit until 2021, but in January he admitted he was getting itching feet.

“Lyon is a big club, but not one of the five best in Europe,” Depay told Helden magazine. “I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich…”

“I want to go to a city that suits me and a club that suits me, to a team that really wants to play football.

“I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club, white shirts with gold. But I’m focused right now on Lyon, and then we see where I end up.”