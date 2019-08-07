Lyon president warns Man Utd that star striker isn’t for sale

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has insisted that Moussa Dembele will remain at the club for the upcoming season.

Reports in the French media had suggested that Manchester United made an offer for the 23-year-old striker in the last 24 hours.

The former Celtic star, a France international, is just coming off the back of an impressive debut campaign for Lyon, in which he scored 20 goals in all competitions.

But the latest suggestion from the president is that Dembele is firmly within the club’s plans for the upcoming season.

“Moussa himself is not to my knowledge trying (for a departure),” Aulus told French station RMC.

“Whatever the potential offers, if there are – I have not had any directly – Moussa will be with us for all this season at least.

“He is part of OL’s success and growth plan. Sylvinho and Juninho are counting on it.”

It’s set to be a busy 48 hours at Manchester United before the English transfer window closes, and it could be a one-in, one-out situation in the striking department.

Romelu Lukaku is still expected to join a Serie A club, either Inter Milan or Juventus, while Dembele is just one of the names suggested as a target, with veteran Croatian centre-forward Mario Mandzukic one of the other names.

