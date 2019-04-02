Lyon ready to sell £70m Man Utd, Man City midfield target

Lyon are reportedly prepared to sell in-demand midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in this summer’s transfer window.

Ndombele spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Lyon from Amiens, before completing a permanent move to the Ligue 1 giants last summer.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for Les Gones this campaign, scoring twice and adding seven assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have both been strongly linked with a move for the France international, who has been capped four times, in recent weeks.

And according to L’Equipe, Lyon ‘would not be opposed’ to selling Ndombele this summer, which is expected to spark a transfer scramble – with the player rated at £70million.

The versatile midfielder, who impressed against Barcelona in the Champions League this season, is currently under contract until 2023 – hence the large fee that Lyon could demand.

