Lyon reject €12m Watford bid for striker Cornet

Watford have reportedly had a €12m bid rejected for Lyon striker Maxwell Cornet, according to reports from France.

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals last season for the club in what is considered a breakthrough season.

L’Equipe claim that Cornet has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, and Watford boss Marco Silva is keen to add to his attacking firepower before the new season starts.

However, a deal is not expected to be easy, as after the departure of Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal, Cornet may get more opportunities to play.

That said, Chelsea’s Bertrand Traore has just arrived at Lyon, meaning that Cornet will have to fight for a starting berth next season.

According to 90min, for the time being, it is a “sensible move by the Frenchman to remain with Lyon to continue his progress”, however the presence of Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir and Rachid Ghezzal means that Cornet will have to be at his best to keep a starting spot.