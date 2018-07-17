Fekir deadline set as star gives knowing nod over Liverpool move

Nabil Fekir has dropped a hint that his move to Liverpool could still be on the cards after Lyon reportedly set a deadline on the potential transfer.

The Reds had been set to unveil Fekir as a summer signing ahead of the World Cup but the £53million deal collapsed at the last minute in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

But last week it was suggested, however, that Fekir remains determined to join Liverpool this summer and his stance will force Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas – known for his tough negotiating skills – to discuss a restructured deal.

And now the player himself has given a strong indication that his move to Anfield could be resurrected.

The above scene was captured in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, when Fekir and his successful World Cup winning colleagues, were boarding their flight back to France.

Walking through the airport, one fan turned and shout ‘Liverpool’ at Fekir, to which the Lyon playmaker turned round to acknowledge the fan, nod and then smile in his direction.

Fekir is now due to go on holiday for a fortnight during which time he will wait and see if his move to Merseyside can be brought back to life.

Now, according to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, the Ligue 1 side have set a two-week deadline on resolving Fekir’s future.

They claim that Lyon want a decision on Fekir’s future to be decided by July 31, reducing Liverpool’s timeframe to save to save the deal by nine days, with the Premier League transfer window closing on Thursday August 9.

Responding to speculation that the deal could be back on the cards, Aulas admitted in an interview with Le Progres: “It seems to me though that Liverpool could come back to the table. That’s what I saw in the press, but I’m not informed.

“His transfer failed in June, but he is not affected. He is quite fatalistic, focused on his World Cup, and he still has his heart in Lyon.

“We spoke to his brother, Yassin. Nabil is much closer to Lyon today than he was when we talked to Liverpool.

“Maybe he will go to Liverpool, or to another club, but if he stays at Lyon it will be a great year for him and for us.”

Fekir has already agreed a five-year contract worth £120,000 a week with Liverpool. And while Lyon are unlikely to renege on their £53million valuation, the deal could be resurrected if the Ligue 1 club agree to accepting the money over the bulk of the five-year contract, rather than a significant chunk up front.

Legendary commentator Martin Tyler has also strongly indicated the transfer will still go ahead.

