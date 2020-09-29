Lyon slam Arsenal over latest Aouar offer as Arteta drops transfer hint

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that Arsenal’s latest bid for midfield target Houssem Aouar was rejected because it was ‘timid’.

The north London club have so far had two bids turned down for the 22-year-old, with the latest believed to be around £32million.

Lyon wanted around £55m for the France international at the start of the transfer window. However, they are said to have lowered that asking price and would now accept closer to £46m.

But with less than a week of the window left, there remains a significant difference in valuations between the two parties.

And Aulas says Arsenal’s latest offer was nowhere near good enough, as cited by Metro.

Asked about the nature of the Gunners’ bid and why it was rejected, Aulas said: “There was a timid offer. We felt like either they didn’t consider the fact that this is a player in the French national team.

“So it was not an offer that was even susceptible to making us consider a sale.”

The Frenchman was also asked what Lyon’s asking price for Aouar is. The interviewer actually asked if it was £36m or £46m.

Aulas’ did not exactly answer the question fully. He added: “It is certainly more than the first number that you mentioned”.

Time running out for Arsenal signings

Time is now running out for Arsenal to complete a move for the playmaker, with the window closing next Monday.

Mikel Arteta spoke about the club’s chances of making more additions after the Monday loss at Liverpool.

He was typically coy, saying: “We don’t have any news on new players.

“It’s a week to go and I think it’s going to be really busy for the clubs because not much business has been done.

“Let’s see what happens.”

