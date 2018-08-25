Lyon star Fekir slams Liverpool over failed summer transfer

Nabil Fekir claims “only Liverpool know” the real reason that his transfer from Lyon collapsed during the summer.

The 25-year-old was on the verge of a £60million move to Anfield after the clubs agreed a deal for Fekir but the Reds reportedly pulled out of a move due to an old knee injury that showed up during the medical.

Despite that, rumours persisted that he could still make a move all the way up to the transfer deadline but nothing happened.

“I heard a lot of things,” said Fekir. “The real reason? Only Liverpool know.

“These things happen, it’s just how it is. We have to move on, it’s well in the past now.

“I have totally come to terms with the failed transfer to Liverpool.”

In stark contrast, Bruno Genesio – Fekir’s manager – claimed that the France international had been struggling with the situation.

“It is never easy accepting this kind of situation, when you are very near to signing for a club where you want to go.

“Where you want to reach another level and to give a boost to your career.

“But as I said, it could have been worse for him. He is at Lyon, at a strong club, he is captain of a team who plays in the Champions League.”

