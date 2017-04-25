Lyon will ‘go a bit mad’ to keep Liverpool and Dortmund target

Lyon insist that star striker Alexandre Lacazette will not be allowed to leave the club without a fight this summer.

Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who is rated at around 60million euros.

However, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas told Telefoot: “We’re ready to go a bit mad and do things we’ve never done to keep Alexandre Lacazette.

“The club is good, the club has invested in all the structures that will allow it to get back among Europe’s top 10 clubs.

“Of course we’ll have to listen to Alexandre, because he’s a man and a great player.”

Lacazette, who has won 10 caps for France, has scored 31 goals in 40 games for Lyon this season but the club are struggling down in fifth place in the Ligue 1 table and their only hope of securing Champions League football next season will be to win the Europa League, where they face Ajax in the last four.​