Sheffield United’s French forward Lys Mousset is being linked with a surprise move to Portugal when the transfer window opens in January.

Mousset, 25, was a club record £10m signing back in 2019, but has only managed to score six goals for the Blades.

He has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the opening day defeat to Birmingham City. However, he could be in contention for a return against his former club Bournemouth on Saturday.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season, meaning overseas clubs will have permission to talk to the former Le Havre striker in January – and the Blades may opt to move him on sooner.

Indeed, the striker is reportedly the subject of strong interest from Portugue side Braga.

Braga finished fourth in the Portuguese Primera Liga last season and are in Europa League action against Midtjylland tonight.

French journalist Jean Messiha has linked Mousset with Braga. Scottish Premiership side Hearts have also been mentioned as a possible destination.

Should he be sold in January, he will leave for considerably less than Blades’ initial investment.

Mousset faces stiff competition

In Mousset’s absence, Billy Sharp has managed three goals and three assists in 10 appearances, and boss Slavisa Jokanovic already boasts the likes of Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick in his front-line.

Sharp scored a last minute penalty as the Blades beat Derby at the weekend. It was the perfect way to silence the away fans who had been giving him stick throughout the match.

He told Sheffield United TV: “I wish I could play against them every week.

“I think their fans were disrespectful to me today. I don’t mind stick but if they’re going to give me that all game, they deserve that back.

“I’m delighted I scored against them because I don’t like them.”

