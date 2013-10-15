Mackay gives Tan dreaded VOC

Bizarrely it seems, the outcome of the Cardiff City board meeting yesterday appears to be that manager Mackay has given his board and majority shareholder Vincent Tan, the dreaded vote of confidence.

Typically these well publicised board meetings are seen as opportunities for chairmen and owners to give their managers a vote of confidence before firing them some weeks later. Of course that could still happen but it appears Mackay has taken the initiative and is the one who has given his owner the dreaded vote of confidence.

Mackay’s agent Raymond Sparkes is on record as saying: “Malky understands there has been a lack of clarity… (the club needs to) provide supporters with a clear explanation of what has been going on.”

Sparkes went on to insist that if the club were not forthcoming with the reasons Mackay would be.

We must assume from Sparkes’ opening gambit that the club has now assured Mackay of this requirement and will give an explanation or make a statement shortly. If this does not happen we can also assume Mackay will be back to square one and we will be in the same situation again. Not good for anyone, not least the players and the fans.

Whatever the problems were with Iain Moody, they were enough to anger or disappoint Tan and as the owner he has a right to act as he sees fit. What he doesn’t need to do, rightfully or not, is upset the apple cart or play chicken with the Bluebirds Premier League status. Retaining top-flight football for another year will be difficult enough without over reactions and fits of pique coming out of the boardroom.

I doubt the relationship between Mackay and Tan will ever be any better than it is right now. Behind the scenes it appears Tan is not an easy man to work for. Any honeymoon period is probably over by now and whatever conflicts there may or may not have been beforehand will have left a mark on both men.

In football there have always been numerous taut relationships between club owners and managers, even during successful times. It is only when the team is doing poorly that these come to the surface in such a way as to be insurmountable. We can be sure there will be testing times ahead for Cardiff starting at Chelsea next Saturday.

With the Tan-Mackay relationship surely fractured if not broken, it can only be time before they part company one way or another.

If Mackay hangs on for a few months with relative success it won’t be long before an offer comes his way. Where in the past he may have looked away from those offers, who would blame him now for moving on?

If Cardiff stumbles and falls in the next few weeks or months it could be Tan who pulls the trigger.

If I was a betting man I’d look at the Christmas period as any likely departure point. The only saving situation would be a Cardiff City sailing comfortably in mid-table, relegation fears set aside and finishing above Swansea as the ultimate goal.

Perhaps only then, time will heal these two men and Cardiff City too. Anything else could be too damaging to imagine.

By Ivor Castle, FanZone's Cardiff City blogger.