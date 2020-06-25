Ligue 1 centre-back hints at €30m Tottenham move; Everton also keen

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes appears to have opened the door for a potential move to suitors Tottenham this summer.

The Brazilian reportedly has interest from a number of top clubs across Europe, after a number of top performances with the Ligue 1 side.

Everton had made progress in their pursuit of the 22-year-old before the suspension of football in March. However, future negotiations could be difficult in the current climate.

Arsenal were also originally believed to have made a bid in January, while Chelsea are known admirers as they hunt for a new centre-back.

However, claims are now emerging that Gabriel could end up at a different club from the capital.

Those reports have come from Fichajes, who claim that Tottenham will put €30m on the table for Gabriel this summer.

The Brazilian centre-back became a regular for Lille this season, starting 23 of their 28 league games. His form has also attracted the likes of Real Madrid and Napoli.

And now Gabriel has spoken about his future. He told L’Equipe, via the Daily Mail: “It is gratifying because there are a lot of teams talking about me.

“I want to go as high as possible, I came to Europe for that. England or Italy? Both are good championships.

“I speak a lot to Luis Campos [Lille’s director of football] to see where it is best for me because he has a lot of experience. I also speak with my agents, with Gerard Lopez, with Jose Fonte.

“Gennaro Gattuso [Napoli’s manager] likes me a lot? I don’t know, we haven’t talked. On the internet, on social networks, there are a lot of things coming out. I do not know what is true. I see every day, ‘ah Gabriel goes there, then there’.

“But in fact, we don’t know yet where I’m going to go. Wherever I go it will be to play, to be at the top, at the highest level. And above all in a team that will allow me to go to the Selecao.”

Mourinho needs another centre-back; Gabriel perfect

As for Tottenham’s interest, Jose Mourinho is on the hunt for a new left-sided centre-back to replace veteran Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian is expected to leave on a free this summer, despite recently signing on until the end of the season.

Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have been Mourinho’s preferred pairing since the Premier League restart. However, another centre-back is very much on Tottenham’s radar – with Gabriel’s qualities seemingly providing a perfect fit.

Meanwhile, Mourinho insists all is fine between him and benched midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The France midfielder has not played in either of Spurs’ two games of the Premier League restart.

He did not even warm-up during the 2-0 win over West Ham, which came thanks to a Tomas Soucek own goal and another Harry Kane strike.

Reports emerged in France not long after full-time that Ndombele had told Mourinho he no longer wanted to play for the club.

But the Tottenham manager moved quickly to quash those claims. Read more…