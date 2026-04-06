Liverpool and Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Monaco starlet Maghnes Akliouche, with both clubs dispatching scouts to watch him in action as his team beat Marseille 2-1 on Sunday, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old attacker continues to attract growing attention from across Europe, and his latest performance was closely monitored as two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs intensify plans to strengthen their forward lines ahead of the summer window.

As we revealed last month, Akliouche has emerged as a genuine target for Liverpool as they assess wide attacking reinforcements amid the expected departure of Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are conducting extensive due diligence on a range of options and are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a suitable successor.

Liverpool have already explored moves for several high-profile names, including Paris Saint-Germain trio Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, as well as Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

However, initial enquiries for those targets have been rebuffed, forcing the club to widen their search.

Akliouche has now firmly entered that thinking, with his versatility, creativity and upward trajectory making him an appealing alternative.

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Man Utd ready to compete with Liverpool for Monaco star

Man Utd, meanwhile, are also in the market for attacking reinforcements and have joined the race for the Monaco talent.

United’s interest comes as they continue to reshape their forward line and Akliouche is not the first option interesting both North West giants.

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande are others under consideration at Old Trafford as well as Anfield.

Akliouche is keen on breaking into France’s World Cup squad, having already earned seven caps for his national team, adding further motivation to impress during the closing stages of the season.

The youngster, who generally plays as a right-winger but is equally as effective in attacking midfield, has notched seven goals and eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this term.

With just over two years remaining on his current deal, Monaco are bracing themselves for significant interest and the expectation is that he will move on from the Principality this summer.

With both Liverpool and Manchester United now stepping up their pursuit, Akliouche is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing attacking prospects on the market.

He is a potential Premier League-bound talent to watch closely in the months ahead.

Latest Liverpool news: Diomande stance / Arne Slot sack ‘review’

Meanwhile, we understand Liverpool and Man Utd target Diomande intends to wait until after the World Cup to decide his next move.

The RB Leipzig star, who is valued at €100million (£87.3m / $115.5m), looks set to play a starring role for Ivory Coast, and it will only increase the interest in his signature if he performs well.

In other news, we revealed yesterday that Liverpool have brought forward an end-of-season review into Arne Slot’s performance as pressure builds on their manager.

Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not afraid to take action if they feel a change is required, and they already know who they want to replace the Dutchman.

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