Monaco are braced for a major summer overhaul following their failure to qualify for European football, with TEAMtalk understanding that Maghnes Akliouche is expected to be among the headline departures, amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, and other top sides.

The Ligue 1 side’s disappointing campaign has triggered growing uncertainty around several key members of the squad, and sources indicate Monaco now accept they are likely to lose some of their most valuable assets during the upcoming transfer window.

Akliouche is viewed internally as the standout name attracting Premier League attention.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign in France, with seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions, and his performances have firmly established him as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football.

TEAMtalk understands his displays have been closely monitored by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United over recent months.

All four clubs are understood to appreciate Akliouche’s technical quality, creativity and versatility across the attacking line.

The France international, who spends much of his time operating on the right, is capable of operating both centrally and from wider positions and scouts have been particularly impressed by his ability to influence games consistently at a high level.

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TEAMtalk can also reveal that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Akliouche extremely closely and internally view him as a potential long-term replacement for Bradley Barcola should the winger eventually depart the Parc des Princes.

PSG are understood to be huge admirers of Akliouche’s profile and believe his technical level and tactical intelligence would fit seamlessly into their evolving attacking structure.

Akliouche’s rise has now also been recognised internationally after earning a place in Didier Deschamps’ France squad for this summer’s World Cup.

TEAMtalk understands Monaco believe that call-up has significantly strengthened both the player’s market profile and potential valuation heading into the transfer window.

Sources close to the French club indicate Monaco are now fully aware it will be difficult to keep hold of Akliouche without European football on offer next season.

However, the Ligue 1 side are determined to maximise any potential sale and believe his growing reputation within the France setup places them in a strong negotiating position.

Premier League clubs, in particular, are increasingly attentive to the situation. Liverpool continue assessing long-term attacking options as they reshape their forward line, while Man Utd are also expected to strengthen creatively this summer.

Tottenham and Newcastle have likewise maintained strong interest as both clubs look to add greater quality and unpredictability in the final third.

TEAMtalk understands Monaco are preparing for substantial interest to intensify once the World Cup concludes, with Akliouche widely expected to become one of the most sought-after attacking players emerging from Ligue 1 this summer.

While Monaco are resigned to the possibility of losing the French star, sources insist they will only sanction a sale if their valuation is fully met.

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