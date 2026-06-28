Maghnes Akliouche has informed Liverpool and Manchester United that his priority is to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Ligue 1 champions are now advancing in talks over a deal with Monaco.

The highly-rated 24-year-old has been one of the standout performers in France over the past year, earning a place in Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad after a superb campaign that firmly established him as one of Europe’s most coveted attacking talents.

His performances did not go unnoticed.

Liverpool, Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all invested significant time scouting Akliouche this season, while clubs in Italy and Spain have also explored the possibility of bringing him in.

TEAMtalk understands intermediaries have maintained regular contact with Akliouche’s representatives throughout the summer as those clubs assessed whether a deal could be possible.

However, sources have now confirmed that the message delivered to all of his admirers has been the same: Akliouche wants PSG.

We understand that the France international has made it clear that, if he leaves Monaco this summer, his overwhelming preference is to join PSG, with talks between the two clubs now progressing well.

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PSG big favourites to sign Man Utd, Liverpool target

PSG have been creating room in their squad ahead of another major recruitment drive.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Goncalo Ramos is completing a club-record move to AC Milan, while Lee Kang-in is closing on a switch to Atletico Madrid.

Those departures have opened the door for fresh attacking additions and Akliouche has emerged as one of the club’s priority targets.

TEAMtalk can reveal negotiations are now moving towards a deal worth around £60million, with PSG increasingly confident they can secure one of the brightest talents in French football.

It represents a blow for his English admirers.

Liverpool have monitored Akliouche extensively throughout the past year, while Man Utd have also completed significant background work on the versatile attacker.

Newcastle have likewise remained firmly in the picture, viewing the Monaco star as a player capable of adding creativity and flexibility to Eddie Howe’s forward line.

Akliouche’s versatility has been a major attraction for interested clubs.

He finished last season with seven goals and nine assists, impressing both from wide areas and in central attacking positions, with his technical quality, intelligence and ability to unlock defences making him one of Ligue 1’s most sought-after attacking players.

Despite that widespread interest, sources say the player has now made his intentions abundantly clear.

His focus is fixed solely on PSG and, barring a dramatic late twist, that is where he expects to continue his career.

Monaco, meanwhile, have already begun planning for life without one of their biggest stars.

TEAMtalk understands the Principality club have moved quickly to strengthen their attacking options, agreeing a loan deal for highly-rated youngster Mathys Detourbet from Manchester City after his move from City Football Group sister club Troyes.

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