Newcastle plans wrecked with Real Madrid star to take unforgiving transfer over Magpies move

Dani Ceballos could choose Atletico Madrid over Newcastle after deciding he doesn't want to leave Spain

Dani Ceballos reportedly does not want to leave Spain, so rather than move to interested side Newcastle, he is considering switching from Real Madrid to rivals Atletico Madrid after holding talks.

Ceballos, 27, has played all but two seasons of his career in Spain. He began with Real Betis, and after two full seasons was snapped up by juggernaut Real Madrid.

But minutes were hard to come by for the midfielder, and after two campaigns struggling to get on the park, he went on loan to Arsenal for two seasons.

He was a useful asset for the Gunners, but was not snapped up permanently, and therefore returned to Real, where, last season, he played 30 La Liga games, starting in 19 of those.

But after it looked like he might be turning things around, he has started just once in the league out of 14 appearances this season.

He could soon be offered the chance to move back to England, with Newcastle monitoring his every move after having held an interest in him for a long time.

The Magpies will reportedly struggle to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes, and clearly see Ceballos as a useful replacement.

However, there is a major barrier in the way of Eddie Howe’s side managing to snare the Spaniard.

Ceballos does not want to leave Spain

According to Cadena Ser, Ceballos ‘does not want to leave Spain’.

That’s despite the fact he has previously played two seasons in England, where he was a decent player for a big club.

However, he ‘is clear that he is going to leave’ Real, with few opportunities for him there.

That’s despite the fact that he last penned a new deal less than a year ago.

Ceballos considering unforgiving transfer route

He could deliver a big shock with his next move, too.

Indeed, the report states Atletico Madrid is considered one of the most likely destinations for Ceballos.

It’s said Real’s rivals have ‘already surveyed the player’s environment’ and have ‘held informal conversations’ regarding whether he would join.

And while the Real Betis coach ‘loves him’ it’s believed he is seen as a better fit for Atletico.

A move from Real to their rivals would be an unforgiving one, as the former side’s fans would likely not react too kindly to him ditching them for Atletico, whether or not he is getting the desired minutes at the Bernabeu.

It seems things will be up to Ceballos, though, as he’d need to take a wage cut wherever he went. If he does that for Atletico, it shows how serious he is about wanting to play there, something which could endear him to the fans after joining from a fierce rival.

