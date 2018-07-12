Mahrez admits confusion over best role as he sets City steep target

Riyad Mahrez has set Manchester City the target of winning the Champions League after being presented to the media following his £60million transfer from Leicester.

Mahrez temporarily stopped training at Leicester after a move to the Etihad Stadium failed to materialise in January, but the Algerian insisted he was only looking forward after sealing the switch.

Speaking at a press conference, the winger said: “That is the past now. I am here and I am happy. We are looking forward now.”

Mahrez’s arrival bolsters the attacking ranks of a squad which powered to Premier League title glory last season.

The 27-year-old is not yet sure what his position at City will be. He said: “I never thought about this. I am very confident about myself.”

Mahrez does not believe the club-record price tag will burden him, saying: “The prices have been big in every country. This does not affect me.”

He was impressed by how Manchester City dominated the Premier League last season, which included winning the competition with a record 100 points.

He said: “What they have done is amazing work. They broke all the records in the Premier League.”

Mahrez revealed the prospect of winning the Champions League was one of the factors in his decision to join City.

He said: “The Champions League is for big clubs, they’re a big club. They have everything to try to win the Champions League.”

