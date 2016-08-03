Mahrez ‘agrees’ £100k-a-week Arsenal transfer

Leicester star Riyad Mahrez has met with Arsene Wenger and agreed to join Arsenal, according to reports in Algeria.

Last season’s player of the year has been heavily linked with a move to The Emirates despite Claudio Ranieri insisting the forward will stay with the champions.

Now though Algerian outlet Le Buteur claims Mahrez has agreed to join Arsenal for £100,000 a week. In a lengthy article they insist that Wenger has had a meeting with the player and his representatives and a deal has been hammered out between the parties.

The Gunners are not keen on paying Mahrez a six-figure weekly wage, but Leicester are ready to offer the player a new contract in the region of £100,000 a week. The 25-year-old, who has three years to run on his current deal, has reportedly rejected that new deal.

Leicester meanwhile are believed to be annoyed that Wenger was in the stands during their 4-0 friendly loss to Paris Saint-Germain over the weekend, but that is believed to have been leaked to the British tabloids.

And the remainder of the article purports to reports in the “British press”, while they reference an “unnamed British journalist”, who has reportedly told them Mahrez will be an Arsenal player by the end of the transfer window.

Wenger has admitted he is scouring the market for new players. but has so far refused to comment on specific individuals.

“The best way to conclude transfers is not to talk about them, which is very difficult in the press conference!

“We are on the market but I don’t want to talk specifically about any player because that makes it more difficult for me – and it’s difficult enough,” said Wenger.