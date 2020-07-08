Mahrez helps Man City make history in crushing win over Newcastle

Riyad Mahrez became the fifth player to score 10 goals for Manchester City this season as they beat Newcastle 5-0.

Mahrez got the second goal for City, after Gabriel Jesus had given them the lead inside the first 10 minutes.

With the Algerian reaching double figures, it marks the first time any Premier League team have ever had five different players score more than 10 goals in a single season.

Things got worse for Newcastle in the second half, when Federico Fernandez turned the ball into his own net.

Shortly after, David Silva curled in a free kick to take City’s tally up to four.

And as the game approached stoppage time, Raheem Sterling made it 5-0.