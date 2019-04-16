Main factor revealed as Spurs move ahead in race for £50m Prem star

Tottenham Hotspur have pulled ahead of Manchester United and PSG in the race for Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, a report claims.

The left-sided teenager will be highly in demand over the summer transfer window following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League. Sessegnon has contributed two goals and six assists to the Cottagers’ ill-fated season, and whilst this represents a downturn on last season’s tally of 16 in the Championship, it’s still enough for big clubs to be convinced of his potential.

According to The Sun, Spurs have leapt to the front of the queue to sign him, with the presence of manager Mauricio Pochettino a major factor. The Argentine coach has a big reputation for developing young players, which could be the main thing drawing Sessegnon towards a cross-London switch.

However, there is another interested party famed for their development of youth, as Borussia Dortmund are said to be monitoring the situation. It is thought that the German club are waiting for Sessegnon’s contract to run down at the end of next season before taking him on a free.

We exclusively covered Spurs’ growing interest in Sessegnon in February, reporting that they are preparing a £20m double swoop also involving his brother, Steven. And the latest reports indicate that the move seems to be getting closer.