Manchester United are not planning to stop at the signing of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer and are reportedly making plans to bring in a third big-name addition.

With a deal for Sancho agreed, France international defender Varane is United director of football John Murtough’s next priority. If they are to mount a sustained challenge for Manchester City’s crown, the Red Devils know they need better quality in the heart of defence.

Harry Maguire once again showed why he commanded such a lofty transfer fee when excelling at Euro 2020. That was despite entering the tournament battling for fitness after a late season ankle injury.

But to truly compete with City for the Premier League title, the commonly held belief is that an upgrade on Victor Lindelof must be signed.

Thankfully for United, that deal appears to be almost over the line. Two reports from Spain on Thursday claimed Varane will make the move and Real Madrid have sanctioned his sale. And with a fee close to being finalised, there’s growing hope his signing will be secured before the end of the month.

But the Manchester Evening News claim they’re looking to make another ‘significant’ signing once a deal for Varane is secured.

While the MEN does not shed light on whom that might be, they do suggest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two key positions in mind. As such, the United boss is keen to strengthen in both midfield and at right-back.

In reaction to that piece, the Daily Express believes that England right-back Kieran Trippier is likely to be their primary target.

The Red Devils have already seen one bid – believed to be £10m – rebuffed for the Atletico Madrid right-back. However, with the player reported to be seeking a return to England, United could soon launch a second bid.

A transfer back to the north west of England would reunite the defender with his family after he left for Madrid in 2019.

Solskjaer and United though are unlikely to be deterred.

Transfer Chatter - Varane set for Man Utd, Chelsea want Chiesa, Isco future in doubt Raphael Varane looks set for Man Utd, Chelsea want Federico Chiesa and Isco's Real Madrid future is in doubt.

Atletico are reportedly seeking a fee of around £20m for the former Burnley and Spurs man.

However, a compromise deal could be struck with the two sides likely to meet somewhere down the middle.

Trippier started England’s Euro 2020 final and assisted Luke Shaw for his early opener at Wembley.

Trippier cagey on transfer speculation

The 30-year-old is being sought by United as cover and competition for both right-back and left-back slots.

His signing could even allow United to move on both Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles, who have been linked with moves away. The latter has been mentioned as a possible target for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Speaking before the Euro 2020 semi-final, Trippier did his best to play down any talk regarding a transfer.

“I’ve just enjoyed the season [at Atletico] and we’ve won the title,” Trippier told The Guardian.

“I’m away with England, we’re playing Denmark and I’m not focusing on my club or what is going on.

“I’m just focused on England and doing as best as I can if I play. If I don’t play, I still give 100 percent.”

He added: “It’s been an unbelievable season and it motivates me to win more, even at my age.

“Coming away with England, it gives me real confidence. Maybe I can share that experience with others who have not won things.

“Then again, we have players who are winning trophies with their clubs now and they all have that winning mentality.”

READ MORE: Man Utd move drives response with Liverpool target ‘agreeing’ terms