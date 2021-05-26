Match made in heaven as ‘main’ Tottenham target sets heart on Spurs move

The stars appear to be aligning over a summer Tottenham transfer after two reputable journalists confirmed both the club and player’s interest in making a move happen.

Tottenham are facing a summer of major upheaval after enduring a difficult campaign both on and off the pitch. Spurs were one of six English clubs at the centre of the botched European Super League debacle. Matters on the pitch fared little better. The club emerged on the losing end of the EFL Cup final and had to settle for securing a place in Europe’s third tier competition – The Europa Conference League.

The club remain without a permanent manager in place. Though recent reports have raised hopes after Antonio Conte was quickly linked after departing Italian champions Inter Milan.

Whoever ultimately takes charge will be immediately faced with navigating what feels like one of Tottenham’s most important transfer windows in recent memory.

Harry Kane’s future in North London is as yet uncertain. Should he leave, replacing his goals output from centre-forward will become the undisputed top priority.

Elsewhere, an overhaul of the club’s leaky defence could be on the cards.

Tottenham’s chances of landing a two-time Champions League winner were recently boosted, but the good news did not stop there.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted that Spurs’ ‘main’ target at centre-half is Lyon defender Joachim Andersen.

The 24-year-old Denmark international impressed on loan with Fulham this season despite the Cottagers failing to beat the drop.

Romano confirmed Tottenham ‘want him’, and the Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke has revealed the feeling is mutual.

He told the View from the Lane podcast (via HITC): “Joachim Andersen has chosen that he would like to come to Spurs, but Spurs don’t at the moment have a deal with Lyon.”

Adding further fuel to the fire, Lyon are deemed to be ‘willing to sell’ by the Telegraph.

Though an agreement has yet to be reached, the pieces all appear to be in place should Tottenham decide to act on their interest.

Levy eyeing trio of Ligue 1 winners

Meanwhile, Daniel Levy is dreaming of an exciting triple Tottenham raid on Lille for three of their Ligue 1 title-winning squad.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly ready to spent a vast chunk of their expected Harry Kane windfall this summer on a trio of Lille stars.

The French outfit have upset the applecart in Ligue 1 by pipping big-spending PSG to the title, sparking jubilant scenes. However, their success is likely to see a plethora of their players lured away.

The first departure is likely to see goalkeeper Mike Maignan move to AC Milan as a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italy keeper has been linked with Juventus and Barcelona.

However, Lille face a battle to keep three more stars, according to reports. Indeed, L’Equipe reports that Tottenham are readying an approach for defensive duo Zeki Celik and Sven Botman.

Canadian striker Jonathan David is also said to be in demand.

READ MORE: Tottenham try mega offer to get their man after Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan