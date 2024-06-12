German club throws Newcastle, Aston Villa off winger trail with massive asking price

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have reportedly been quoted a phenomenal €50million transfer fee for 19-year-old Mainz star Brajan Gruda as the Bundesliga club attempt to ward off attention for the young standout.

The German winger, who has also drawn the eye of Bayern Munich, has netted four goals in 29 games this season and laid on three assists in a modest return but has the potential to be a top player.

Bayern are believed to be in pole position when it comes to signing the German youth international but Gruda has expressed concerns about making a move that will lead to him losing out on game time.

The young Mainz attacker says that his focus is not on making money and being offered big contracts, instead he wants to play and develop.

Gruda has been identified as a player of national interest for Germany and he was recently invited to attend the senior team’s training camp ahead of Euro 2024.

“If I don’t play for a new club, it would destroy me. Eventually, there will be enough money, so right now it’s just important that I get a lot of playing time and continue to develop,” he said from the camp.

Desire to play could open door for Premier League clubs

Gruda’s desire to play and develop could give the winger’s Premier League suitors a boost even if his current price tag might have made them wary.

Bayern are not a club that have a reputation for stifling the development of young players but Gruda might have assessed himself as some way off commanding a regular starting spot in the Bavarian club’s star-studded team.

Gruda is also on the radar of Liverpool but could have similar concerns about a move to Anfield as he currently has about making the switch to the Allianz Arena.

If Newcastle United manage to move on the players they have identified as surplus to requirements they should be able to offer playing opportunities to a promising young winger. Given how much they have spent in recent windows, Newcastle cannot get too ambitious when they dive into the transfer market.

Aston Villa could also accommodate Gruda when it comes to his desire to play but they should think twice about using up so much of their transfer kitty on a player who is yet to truly prove himself.

