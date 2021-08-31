Clear-the-air Arteta talks see Arsenal star stay and fight for place

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has reportedly held clear-the-air talks with Arsenal and will remain at the club until at least January.

Everton were exploring the opportunity of signing the versatile right-back before deadline day, but a potential loan switch failed to materialise. And now Maitland-Niles will stay at The Emirates and compete for a place in Arteta’s first-team squad, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old has made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season. He is currently behind both Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers in the pecking order at right-back.

On Monday, Maitland-Niles took to Instagram to express his disappointment with his situation. He wrote: “All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play.”

Maitland-Niles had discussions with Arteta on Monday about his social media post. However, it’s understood they did not discuss the idea of him joining Everton.

Fresh start for Maitland-Niles

All sides now want to put the matter behind them and concentrate on the season ahead.

The report adds that while the Gunners were prepared to let Maitland-Niles now, Everton’s offer of a loan with an option to buy was not considered good enough.

Maitland-Niles is also set to see a further stumbling block to his playing hopes arrive if Arsenal complete a deadline-day deal for Japan star Takehiro Tomiyasu. Hector Bellerin could then complete a move to Real Betis.

